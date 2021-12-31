Yellow wind warning issued for three counties

Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for three counties as New Year's Eve is set to be a blustery occasion.

The warning has been issued for Kerry, Galway, and Mayo from 8pm on Friday evening until 8am on Saturday morning.

It'll turn increasingly windy tonight across the country, but winds will be strongest across counties Kerry, Galway and Mayo where a yellow wind warning is in place from 8pm tonight to 8am tomorrow morning ⚠️🌬️



More details on tonight’s wind warning here: https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/7miSVieuAg — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 31, 2021

According to Met Éireann, southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h. Meanwhile, gusts of 100km/h are expected in coastal areas and on high ground.

There is also a small craft yellow warning in place for all coastal regions around the island from 3pm on Friday until 12am on Sunday.

Ireland could be set for the warmest New Year's Eve on record as temperatures across the country are to stay mild overnight with the lowest temperatures expected to be between 9-12 degrees.