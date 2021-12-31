Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 13:39

PSNI make renewed appeal over fatal crash

The PSNI named the victims of the two-vehicle collision in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy on Monday as 20-year-old Nathan Corrigan, Petey Mcnamee, also 20, and 21-year-old Peter Alexander Finnegan.
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police have renewed their appeal for information about a crash in Co Tyrone in which three young men were killed.

A police spokesman said: “At around 1.50am, it was reported that a car and a lorry were involved in a road traffic collision and tragically three men died at the scene.

“One man, aged in his 20s, remains in hospital.

“Our inquiries are continuing, and the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage or any other information, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”

Earlier this week a parish priest described the crash as “horrific”.

Monsignor Colum Curry, from Beragh, visited the scene in the hours after the tragedy.

“It was a horrific accident – a lot of debris scattered over the road, the car was on its roof,” he said.

“The whole event just reminded me that life is precious and very fragile.

“There are very few words that I think can adequately speak into such terrible anguish.

“I suppose the best we can do is just try to be present and help them in some small way just to cope with the darkness of this awful event.

“It has just been a huge shock to everybody.”

