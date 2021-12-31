Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 12:30

Covid-19 restrictions should not damage economies, says WHO envoy

According to the WHO envoy, the kind of decisions that individual governments ought to be making should be based on the best possible science.
Covid-19 restrictions should not damage economies, says WHO envoy

Vivienne Clarke

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covid-19 envoy, Dr David Nabarro has cautioned that it is important that restrictions do not damage the economies of countries.

Every decision on restrictions needed to weigh up the options to avoid the risk of leading to the paralysis of societies or economies, he said.

“Yes you want to try to make sure that people are isolating for long enough to reach a point where they're no longer infectious,” he told Newstalk’s Late Breakfast show.

“On the other hand, you want to be sure that you get as many people as possible back to work - or back into circulation - as you can, and try not to end up with everything just coming to a halt.”

Decisions around testing and isolation should be a compromise, Dr Nabarro said.

“These represent very careful efforts by politicians to find a compromise - and we understand that, we accept that,” he explained.

According to the WHO envoy, the kind of decisions that individual governments ought to be making should be based on the best possible science.

"So we are not taking a firm line on whether or not it's right for a country to be reducing their isolation period,” he added.

Dr Nabarro also praised Ireland for its efforts on vaccine equity.

“I applaud the efforts of your Government, your Taoiseach and others - and I hope we can see more of this pressure,” he said.

“Unless it's fair, it's not right - and unless it's right, we won't get on top of this pandemic. I really believe that it's countries like Ireland that can play a major role in bringing larger nations up to confronting the reality that we need to do this fairly.”

However, he said he was concerned about countries where populism had taken control, where “leaders are just simply looking at ratings in their polling in certain kinds of newspapers and are using that to guide policy”.

“It's so short-sighted,” he concluded.

More in this section

'No plans' to extend redress to all mother and baby homes survivors, says Taoiseach 'No plans' to extend redress to all mother and baby homes survivors, says Taoiseach
Explained: What are the changes to Covid testing and isolation rules? Explained: What are the changes to Covid testing and isolation rules?
Covid cases hit record high for second day running at 20,554 Covid cases hit record high for second day running at 20,554
'Alternative pathways' should be considered amid pressure on ambulance services

'Alternative pathways' should be considered amid pressure on ambulance services

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more