Two men killed in separate road traffic collisions in Dublin and Donegal

Muireann Duffy

Additional reporting by Stephen Maguire.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, have been killed in separate road traffic collisions within an hour of each other on Thursday night.

The first incident took place in Terenure, Dublin shortly after 9pm.

A man (30s) was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision involving a car and the motorcycle which he had been driving at the junction of the Kimmage Road West and Whitehall Road.

Gardaí said no other serious injures were reported. A technical examination of the scene has been carried out and the road has been reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Terenure Garda station on 01-666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, in Co Donegal, a second man (20s) was killed in a collision at approximately 10pm on the R236 between St Johnston and Carrigans, close to the Derry border.

The road was closed to traffic overnight, with a forensic examination of the scene due to take place on Friday morning.

It is expected the road will remain closed for much of the day with local diversions in place.