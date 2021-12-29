Wexford garden centre hit with foot of floodwater on Christmas Day

James Cox

A garden centre in Co Wexford has shared pictures of damage done by floodwater on Christmas Day as the county was battered with rain.

Springmount Garden Centre in Ballycanew, Co Wexford, shared photographs of over a foot of floodwater.

In a Twitter post, the garden centre said nobody was hurt, and the damage items can be replaced "for the most part".

The post read: "Unfortunately on Christmas Day we were hit by over a foot of floodwater. Thankfully, no one was hurt and all that was damaged can for the most part be replaced. All has been mostly cleaned up now, and we will reopen next week hopefully!"

Unfortunately on Christmas Day we were hit by over a foot of floodwater. Thankfully, no one was hurt and all that was damaged can for the most part be replaced. All has been mostly cleaned up now and we will reopen next week hopefully! 🤞🏻#wexford #wexfordfloods pic.twitter.com/GgKfQo6Vvx — Springmount Garden C (@springmountgc) December 29, 2021

The Government has pledged to support residents, homeowners and businesses in Co Wexford who were hit by the flash flooding on Christmas Day.

Residents across Wexford woke up on St Stephen's Day to the effects of the torrential rain, which left many roads impassable, along with flooding in streets and houses.

With the county under a status yellow rain warning, Gorey councillor Andrew Bolger said a status red warning would have been more appropriate given the destruction caused.

The Government has opened up its humanitarian assistance scheme for those impacted, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys confirmed on Sunday.

"As the clean-up operation begins, financial assistance will be provided to any household affected,” she said.

"I know this is a very difficult time for those impacted by this flooding incident. My officials are meeting with other agencies shortly and are on standby to support anyone who needs it."

Video footage, including below from Adamstown in the south of the county, showed the impact of the Christmas Day flooding on Wexford roads.