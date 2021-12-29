Rain warning issued for four counties

James Cox

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for rain in counties Cork, Kerry, Mayo and Galway.

The warning for Cork and Kerry comes into effect at 11am on Thursday and will remain in place until 5am on Friday.

Persistent and, at times, heavy rain will lead to localised flooding in these counties according to the national forecaster. Highest accumulations are expected in the mountains.

The warning for Galway and Mayo comes into effect at 5pm on Thursday and remain in effect until 1am on Friday.

Met Éireann said: "Heavy rain over a relatively short period of time may lead to localised flooding. Highest accumulations expected in the west of these counties."