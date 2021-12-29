Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 13:56

Most people with Omicron experiencing mild symptoms, says GP

Dr Ray Walley urged for a focus on the need to isolate rather than on testing
Vivienne Clarke

Most people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are experiencing mild symptoms, according to a leading GP.

Dr Ray Walley, a member of the National Covid-19 GP Liaison Committee, urged for a focus on the need to isolate rather than on testing.

He called on the public not to contact GP surgeries in an effort to speed up access to PCR testing.

“If you have mild symptoms you shouldn’t be ringing your GP, use the (online booking) system yourself. There is information on the HSE website on what to do,” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

GPs wanted to keep their phone lines available for patients with severe illnesses and acute issues, he said.

Most people were getting appointments for PCR testing within 24 to 36 hours. Slots for PCR testing would become available and it was important for people to be tested for contact tracing purposes, he added.

High numbers of Covid cases were happening in many other countries, where the highest numbers ever were being recorded. That was going to happen in Ireland, he warned.

“It is going to get worse. We will see admissions (to hospitals) go up and that is concerning.”

