Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 11:37

Real IRA not ‘overly active’, Ahern told Blair two weeks before Omagh bomb

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern shared intelligence on the group composed of former Provisional IRA members who opposed the ceasefire and the peace process.
Real IRA not ‘overly active’, Ahern told Blair two weeks before Omagh bomb

Dominic McGrath, PA

Bertie Ahern told Tony Blair two weeks before the Omagh bombing in August 1998 that the Real IRA did not seem to be “overly active”.

In a telephone conversation between the two leaders on July 31st, the former taoiseach shared information on the splinter group with the then-British prime minister.

“Our security people, like yours, I think overstate the position,” he said.

“But even when we check it out they obviously have somewhere close to a hundred people.

 

“The quality of them I think are probably, you know, good enough in that they have an awful lot of the wrong people from our point of view, but they don’t seem to be overly active.”

Mr Ahern continued: “There are some of the key people who are hanging around but they’re not doing an awful lot and the surveillance is showing that they’re not.”

“Now there is a hard core that of course never stop, never has stopped,” he said.

“As long as it doesn’t numerically get too big it means we can keep a good eye on it,” Mr Ahern told Mr Blair.

Just over two weeks later, 29 people were killed and 220 injured in the Omagh attack.

The bombing was the single greatest loss of life of the Troubles.

Mr Ahern told the prime minister: “There’s always the worry of course that somewhere along the way somebody slips you but I think our guys feel fairly happy that they, you know they’re keeping a handle on it.”

More in this section

State papers: Government gifted jumbo-sized elephant after trip to Tanzania State papers: Government gifted jumbo-sized elephant after trip to Tanzania
Unionists should realise Ireland is not ruled by Rome, Taoiseach told Major Unionists should realise Ireland is not ruled by Rome, Taoiseach told Major
Close to 65% decrease in students repeating Leaving Cert in 2020 Close to 65% decrease in students repeating Leaving Cert in 2020
Decommissioning demands during first IRA ceasefire ‘were pointless’

Decommissioning demands during first IRA ceasefire ‘were pointless’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more