Omicron infections expected to peak over 'next week or so' - Tánaiste

Muireann Duffy

The Omicron wave of Covid-19 infections is likely to be "overcome" faster than previous waves of the virus, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Although acknowledging that January will be a "difficult" month, he said Covid hospitalisations will not reach the highs they did at the start of 2021, according to The Irish Times.

After the State recorded its highest daily increase in cases on Christmas Day (13,765), Mr Varadkar said infections will remain very high for the "next few days" but should peak "in the next week or so".

He added that hospitalisations will not reach last winter's highs due to the immunity which has built from previous infections and the rollout of the vaccines.

"We will overcome the Omicron wave, and hopefully more quickly than prior waves," the Tánaiste said.

His comments come after HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the virus is now "running rife" in Ireland, but added there were "early signs of hope" from GPs that Omicron may not be as severe as previous variants of the virus.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Reid said the sheer volume of cases meant the PCR testing service was being overwhelmed.

“There is no doubt now that the virus is absolutely running rife in our communities. If you think that you have Covid, it's most likely that you have it”, he explained.

He added the health service is now seeing up to 50 per cent positivity rates in the community.