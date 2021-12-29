Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 07:01

Omicron infections expected to peak over 'next week or so' - Tánaiste

Leo Varadkar said the current wave of infections is likely to be 'overcome' faster than previous variants.
Omicron infections expected to peak over 'next week or so' - Tánaiste

Muireann Duffy

The Omicron wave of Covid-19 infections is likely to be "overcome" faster than previous waves of the virus, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Although acknowledging that January will be a "difficult" month, he said Covid hospitalisations will not reach the highs they did at the start of 2021, according to The Irish Times.

After the State recorded its highest daily increase in cases on Christmas Day (13,765), Mr Varadkar said infections will remain very high for the "next few days" but should peak "in the next week or so".

He added that hospitalisations will not reach last winter's highs due to the immunity which has built from previous infections and the rollout of the vaccines.

"We will overcome the Omicron wave, and hopefully more quickly than prior waves," the Tánaiste said.

His comments come after HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the virus is now "running rife" in Ireland, but added there were "early signs of hope" from GPs that Omicron may not be as severe as previous variants of the virus.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Reid said the sheer volume of cases meant the PCR testing service was being overwhelmed.

“There is no doubt now that the virus is absolutely running rife in our communities. If you think that you have Covid, it's most likely that you have it”, he explained.

He added the health service is now seeing up to 50 per cent positivity rates in the community.

More in this section

State papers: Government gifted jumbo-sized elephant after trip to Tanzania State papers: Government gifted jumbo-sized elephant after trip to Tanzania
Unionists should realise Ireland is not ruled by Rome, Taoiseach told Major Unionists should realise Ireland is not ruled by Rome, Taoiseach told Major
Prof Luke O'Neill: 'Keep banging the drum to get people vaccinated' Prof Luke O'Neill: 'Keep banging the drum to get people vaccinated'
Decommissioning demands during first IRA ceasefire ‘were pointless’

Decommissioning demands during first IRA ceasefire ‘were pointless’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more