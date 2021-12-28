Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 15:45

Appeal for information after report of serious sexual assault in Co Tyrone

It was reported that a woman was assaulted by a man in the square in Moy, Co Tyrone in the early hours of Monday.
Appeal for information after report of serious sexual assault in Co Tyrone

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a serious sexual assault in Co Tyrone in the early hours of Monday.

It was reported shortly before 12.10am that a woman had been sexually assaulted by a man in the square in Moy.

The suspect has been described as being approximately 6ft in height, of medium to skinny build, and with brown hair that was spiky at the front.

He was said to have spoken with an Armagh accent, and was wearing a dark coat, white top and blue jeans.

An investigation is under way, and anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have any information that could assist the police, is asked to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

More in this section

British government believed Gerry Adams was on IRA’s Army Council in 1994 British government believed Gerry Adams was on IRA’s Army Council in 1994
High-risk children in Ireland able to register for vaccine High-risk children in Ireland able to register for vaccine
Prof Luke O'Neill: 'Keep banging the drum to get people vaccinated' Prof Luke O'Neill: 'Keep banging the drum to get people vaccinated'
Decommissioning demands during first IRA ceasefire ‘were pointless’

Decommissioning demands during first IRA ceasefire ‘were pointless’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more