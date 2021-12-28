Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 13:23

Jim Sherwin, former RTÉ sports commentator, dies aged 81

He died at home with his family following a short illness.
Jim Sherwin, former RTÉ sports commentator, dies aged 81

Tomas Doherty

Jim Sherwin, former RTÉ sports presenter and commentator, has died aged 81.

He died at home with his family following a short illness.

Mr Sherwin's career as a rugby commentator ran from 1970 to 2003. He also commentated for more than 20 years on tennis, including major grand slam events like Wimbledon and the French Open.

He served as RTÉ's main commentator for eight Olympic Games, from Munich in 1972 until Athens in 2004.

As a broadcaster, he covered many non-sporting events including the inauguration of presidents and produced documentaries on health, social issues and sports.

Mr Sherwin is survived by his wife Anne, four children and 11 grandchildren.

More in this section

Decommissioning demands during first IRA ceasefire ‘were pointless’ Decommissioning demands during first IRA ceasefire ‘were pointless’
High-risk children in Ireland able to register for vaccine High-risk children in Ireland able to register for vaccine
Cyclist (80s) dies after collision with car in Dublin Cyclist (80s) dies after collision with car in Dublin
British government believed Gerry Adams was on IRA’s Army Council in 1994

British government believed Gerry Adams was on IRA’s Army Council in 1994

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more