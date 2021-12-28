Three young men killed in Tyrone crash named locally

Three men in their 20s who died in a crash in Co Tyrone on Monday morning were among seven people killed on Irish roads in just over 24 hours.

The three were named locally as Nathan Corrigan, Petey McNamee and Peter Finnegan. All died at the scene after a car collided with a lorry at the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy at 1.50am.

Mr Corrigan played with Beragh Red Knights GAA club and Mr Finnegan with Clogher Éire Óg, which sent its “sincere condolences” to the families involved on Monday night.

A fourth man, also in his 20s, was in hospital on Monday and was being treated for serious injuries.

Tributes were paid to the young men on social media on Monday evening from friends and family.

Local SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan called it “heartbreaking news” and joined others, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and local Alliance Party councillor Stephen Donnelly in sending their condolences to all the families impacted.

West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley said: “The scale of this tragedy has stunned the entire community, but everyone will rally around to support all those affected in what will be difficult days ahead.”

In Dublin, a man in his 80s died after the bicycle he was riding collided with a car in Ballyfermot on Monday afternoon.

In Co Mayo, a man died following a two-car collision on Monday evening.

In Co Wicklow, a man in his 30s died following a crash on Monday night involving a car and a bus on the M11 at Ballynabarney.

In Co Wexford, a man in his early 20s was killed and a woman seriously injured in a two-car collision at about 5.20pm on Sunday in Ballintore, Ferns.