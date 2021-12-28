What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 07:54

Pressure on Covid testing due to the Omicron variant and the vaccination rollout for children are the main topics on Tuesday's newspaper front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a story on pressure on Covid testing amid the Omicron surge while the Irish Examiner's lead story for Tuesday is on high-risk children being eligible for vaccination from Monday.

The Echo also leads with a story on the vaccine rollout for children.

Half of Covid tests are now returning positive results, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

Covid testing issues are also the subject of the Irish Independent's lead story.

The Irish Sun leads with a crime story on a gun attack at a Dublin pub.

The Irish Daily Star's main story concerns a mystery manure dump outside a rural garda station.

In the North, The Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a road death in Co Tyrone. It also carries a front page story on newly-released State papers that reveal the British government believed Gerry Adams was on the IRA Army Council in 1994.

The British papers are dominated by the UK government confirming there will be no additional Covid measures before the New Year.

The Times, The Guardian, The Independent, the i, the Daily Express and the Daily Star all lead with stories on the announcement.

