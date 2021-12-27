Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 19:52

Cyclist (80s) dies after collision with car in Dublin

The incident took place on the Killeen Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, on Monday afternoon.
Cyclist (80s) dies after collision with car in Dublin

Tomas Doherty

A cyclist has died following a road crash in west Dublin.

The incident took place on the Killeen Road in Ballyfermot shortly before 1pm on Monday, when a car and bicycle collided.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 80s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Dublin City Morgue where a postmortem is set to take place. The driver of the car was unharmed.

Diversions were in place for some time to allow for a technical examination by investigators. The road has now fully reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Covid: 6,735 new cases as businesses struggle with self-isolating staff Covid: 6,735 new cases as businesses struggle with self-isolating staff
Debate needed on how Covid technologies exclude most vulnerable, says charity chief Debate needed on how Covid technologies exclude most vulnerable, says charity chief
Fundraiser to help 26-year-old walk again after accident nears €250,000 goal Fundraiser to help 26-year-old walk again after accident nears €250,000 goal
Mother with heart condition preparing for 5km challenge

Mother with heart condition preparing for 5km challenge

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more