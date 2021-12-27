Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 08:00

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Extremely high demands for PCR testing and cancer patients being chased by debt collectors are among the lead stories in Monday's papers.
By PA

The Irish Times reports that the demand for  Covid-19 PCR testing is “extremely high” with limited availability for appointments through the HSE’s booking portal on St Stephen’s Day. This comes amid record-breaking case numbers over the Christmas period.

Irish Times front page

Meanwhile, the Irish Examiner leads with a story about how cancer patients are being chased by private debt collectors who are demanding money for inpatient fees. The practice has been described as "a moral stain on the health service".

The Echo leads with reports that over 80,000 people were waiting on appointments or in-patient procedures at Cork hospitals at the end of November.

The Echo front page

The Irish Daily Mail reports that the Government is facing a €193 million bill for substitute teachers amid the ongoing staffing crisis in schools due to Covid-19.

Irish Daily Mail front page

The Irish Daily Star leads with a man being charged with the murder of his partner on Christmas Eve.

The Belfast Telegraph says Alliance MLA's are calling for door to door Covid-19 vaccine teams to be introduced in Northern Ireland. This comes amid new restrictions being introduced to tackle the current wave of Omicron.

In Britain, the papers continue to be led by the government mulling whether to impose restrictions in England to tackle the escalating Omicron crisis.

The Daily Mirror reports New Year’s Eve (NYE) celebrations are on a “knife-edge” as Boris Johnson is set to go over fresh scientific data before making a decision on Covid rules.

The Daily Express says NYE revellers are likely to be given the “green light” to party as the prime minister is inclined towards issuing guidance on limiting social gatherings over enforcing legal restrictions.

Weddings and funerals will be spared from any Covid curbs, according to The Times.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says a video has been linked to a man who was arrested at Windsor Castle while in possession of a crossbow.

 

The Independent says NHS absences could “treble” due to staff burnout, while The Guardian leads with a poll suggesting a fourth of Britons fear they would not receive adequate care from the service.

The i reports Leave voters have abandoned the Conservative Party “in the wake of sleaze scandals and Downing Street parties”.

