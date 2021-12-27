Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 06:23

Man killed in two-car collision in Co Wexford

The fatal collision happened at Ballintore, Ferns.
By David Young, PA

A man in his early 20s has been killed in a two-car crash in Co Wexford.

The fatal collision happened at Ballintore, Ferns at around 5.20pm on Sunday.

The man was the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars involved.

The woman driver of the other car, who is aged in her 50s, was seriously injured in the crash.

Her condition in hospital was described as critical on Sunday night.

She was the sole occupant of the second car.

The road was closed following the collision to facilitate an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

