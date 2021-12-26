Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 21:28

Young man found in critical condition on road late on Christmas Day

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic incident in Dundalk, Co Louth.
A man who was found lying on a road late on Christmas Day is described to be in a serious condition.

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic incident on the Newry Road, close to the Newry Bridge in Dundalk, Co Louth.

At approximately 11.35pm, emergency services were alerted to reports of a man in his late 20s lying on the roadway.

The man was removed from the scene by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where his condition was described as serious.

He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It is believed that the man was travelling on his black electric pedal cycle in the vicinity of Newry Road prior to the traffic incident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

