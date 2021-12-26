Covid forces cancellation of Gaiety Theatre panto

All remaining performances of the Gaiety Theatre pantomime ‘The Little Mermaid’ have been cancelled due to Covid-19, the theatre announced on Sunday.

Covid-related absences within the production, along with rising case numbers nationally, led to the decision to cancel shows from December 26th through to January 23rd.

Ticketholders will be eligible for a refund, the theatre said, as it apologised “for the disappointment that this will cause for lots of families.”

Caroline Downey, producer of the Gaiety Panto, said: “The entire cast, crew and creative involved in this production have poured their hearts and their many talents into this production.

“We want to assure our customers that every effort was made to avoid this situation. The production team have explored every possible avenue to keep this very special show on stage but feel that there is no way that we can proceed as scheduled with certainty.

“This is not a decision we make lightly but the cancellation of the remaining panto performances is necessary in order to protect this incredible group of people and their families.

“We hope by acting quickly, we will stop the spread and also give as much notice as possible to families who were planning their trips to the Gaiety this Christmas.”

The Gaiety Theatre said all purchases made by phone or internet for cancelled performances will be refunded automatically by Ticketmaster, while refunds for purchases made with cash will be available from the original point of sale.

