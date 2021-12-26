Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 13:52

Man charged after fatal Christmas Eve assault in Co Wicklow

A woman aged in her 40s died at a house in Enniskerry on Christmas Eve
Man charged after fatal Christmas Eve assault in Co Wicklow

By David Young, PA

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal assault of a woman in Co Wicklow on Christmas Eve.

A woman, who was aged in her 40s, died following an incident in a house in Enniskerry on Friday afternoon.

Gardaí said she sustained fatal injuries at the property in Park Na Sillogue Court at approximately 4pm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested following the incident and held at Bray Garda station.

Gardaí said he had been charged following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man was due before a special sitting of Bray District Court on Sunday afternoon.

More in this section

Humanitarian aid opens for Wexford residents hit by Christmas Day flooding Humanitarian aid opens for Wexford residents hit by Christmas Day flooding
Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase
Covid: 10,404 cases confirmed on St Stephen’s Day as hospital numbers rise Covid: 10,404 cases confirmed on St Stephen’s Day as hospital numbers rise
President Higgins pays tribute to ‘extraordinary legacy’ of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

President Higgins pays tribute to ‘extraordinary legacy’ of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more