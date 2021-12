Two men who died in a suspected murder suicide in Letterkenny this week will be laid to rest Monday.

88-year-old Daniel Duffy and 50-year-old Damien Duffy were found dead at their home at Windy Heights on Thursday.

Post mortems were carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital and the pair will be laid to rest in their native Ramelton.

The mayor of Letterkenny says the community is shocked at the news, and has says there's an atmosphere of sadness locally.