Marty Morrissey thanks public for support following death of his mother

Olivia Kelleher

RTÉ presenter and reporter Marty Morrissey has thanked the public for their outpouring of “wonderful love and support" since his mother Peggy Morrissey passed away in a car accident in early December.

Mrs Morrissey of Quilty, Co Clare and formerly of Mallow and Doneraile in Co Cork passed away on December 7th. She was pre-deceased by her husband Martin. She was laid to rest on December 12th following requiem mass at St Mary's Church in Mullagh, Co Clare.

Mrs Morrissey, who was in her early 90s, died after the car she was driving in crashed near Annagh at Miltown Malbay.

In a statement on Twitter Marty Morrissey said that the last few weeks "have been the most difficult in my life as I lost my beautiful Mom so heartbreakingly.

"But my grief and sadnes has been comforted by your wonderful love and support. It's a particularly hard time for a lot of people especially this year more than most. Life is precious.

"On this Christmas Eve night, can I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers, cards, phone calls and texts. May I wish you and your family a very Happy Christmas and much love."

Mr Morrissey, who was an only child, had a strong bond with his mother. Mrs Morrissey met her late husband Martin who was a native of Quilty when he was teaching at a school in Mallow.

After the couple wed they moved to New York for a period before returning to Ireland where they settled in Clare.

Mr and Mrs Morrissey had made the journey from the States before Marty was born to ensure he was delivered in Ireland. Born at a hospital in Mallow he lived in New York until he was eleven.

At her funeral Marty said he had "the greatest mother" and that together they were a "dynamic duo".

“We were a great team, the most formidable mother and son team in the world,” he said. He added that Peggy was "loyal, determined, witty, funny and deeply religious.

"She was also a five-foot, four inches force of nature, argumentative, stubborn, fiercely independent, intensely confident and to be honest really annoying on occasion!"