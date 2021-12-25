Sat, 25 Dec, 2021 - 10:26

Rainy Christmas Day in store with weather warnings for five counties

Five counties are under a yellow rain warning all day today until 11pm
James Cox

Five counties are under a yellow rain warning all day today until 11pm.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford will be hit with heavy downpours this Christmas Day.

Thirty to 50 millimetres of rain could fall and this could lead to localised flooding.

Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy has this advice for anyone planning on swimming in the sea this morning.

"Well they'll really have to exercise a bit of caution and common sense, the good news for the swim is the water won't be too cold, the sea temperatures will be around 10 or 11 degrees which is typical for Ireland at this time of year."

