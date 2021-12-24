Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 10:44

Motorists warned to expect traffic delays this Christmas Eve

Bus Éireann meanwhile issued a reminder that its bus services will not operate on Christmas Day
Motorists warned to expect traffic delays this Christmas Eve

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned motorists to expect traffic delays this Christmas Eve, as thousands across the country drive home for Christmas.

Motorists are advised to set off early, have their toll fare ready to pay on motorways and not to stop on the hard shoulder.

RSA spokesperson Brian Farrell urged those travelling not to put pressure on themselves to reach their destination quickly.

“If you can, set off early, and critically, don’t set a target for arriving at your destination because that’s going to put you under pressure," he said.

“Take breaks on your journey just to break up that journey, to stave off the effects or combat the effects of fatigue.

“Slow[ing] down is really key, because we don’t want to see any further tragedies on our roads this close to Christmas.”

The RSA said 128 lives have been lost on Irish roads and over 900 people have been seriously injured this year.

Bus services

Meanwhile, Bus Éireann issued a reminder that its bus services will not operate on Christmas Day.

The company’s city, town, commuter and rural services will operate a weekday service today, with last departures at 9pm. Expressway interregional services will operate as normal, with last departures varying for each service.

After Christmas Day, services will resume on St Stephen's Day, when city, town, commuter and rural services will operate a Sunday/bank holiday service with first departures from 9am. Expressway services will also operate a Sunday/bank holiday service.

From Monday, December 27th to Friday December 31st inclusive, Bus Éireann will operate a weekday schedule.

Bus services are currently operating at full capacity, and customers should continue to wear face coverings within bus stations and on board throughout their entire journey.

More in this section

Brown Thomas and Arnotts sold as part of £4bn Selfridges deal Brown Thomas and Arnotts sold as part of £4bn Selfridges deal
Record Covid numbers expected as country braces against Omicron wave Record Covid numbers expected as country braces against Omicron wave
Martin and Varadkar’s relationship ‘very good’ – but no festive pints Martin and Varadkar’s relationship ‘very good’ – but no festive pints
President hails public's courage and resilience during pandemic in Christmas message

President hails public's courage and resilience during pandemic in Christmas message

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more