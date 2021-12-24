Motorists warned to expect traffic delays this Christmas Eve

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned motorists to expect traffic delays this Christmas Eve, as thousands across the country drive home for Christmas.

Motorists are advised to set off early, have their toll fare ready to pay on motorways and not to stop on the hard shoulder.

RSA spokesperson Brian Farrell urged those travelling not to put pressure on themselves to reach their destination quickly.

If you're on the road home this Christmas, give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and if you're feeling tired, take time to stop, sip, sleep. pic.twitter.com/dhv4yprx2v — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) December 23, 2021

“If you can, set off early, and critically, don’t set a target for arriving at your destination because that’s going to put you under pressure," he said.

“Take breaks on your journey just to break up that journey, to stave off the effects or combat the effects of fatigue.

“Slow[ing] down is really key, because we don’t want to see any further tragedies on our roads this close to Christmas.”

The RSA said 128 lives have been lost on Irish roads and over 900 people have been seriously injured this year.

Bus services

Meanwhile, Bus Éireann issued a reminder that its bus services will not operate on Christmas Day.

The company’s city, town, commuter and rural services will operate a weekday service today, with last departures at 9pm. Expressway interregional services will operate as normal, with last departures varying for each service.

After Christmas Day, services will resume on St Stephen's Day, when city, town, commuter and rural services will operate a Sunday/bank holiday service with first departures from 9am. Expressway services will also operate a Sunday/bank holiday service.

From Monday, December 27th to Friday December 31st inclusive, Bus Éireann will operate a weekday schedule.

Bus services are currently operating at full capacity, and customers should continue to wear face coverings within bus stations and on board throughout their entire journey.