Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 11:44

Man seriously injured in stabbing incident in Dublin

Man seriously injured in stabbing incident in Dublin

James Cox

A man, aged in his 30s, was seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Dublin in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gardaí have charged one man in relation to an incident of assault that occurred at a residence in Harmonstown, Dublin 5 in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At approximately 2am yesterday morning, gardaí received report of a stabbing incident at a house in Harmonstown. A male, aged in his 30s, sustained serious injuries during the incident. Emergency services also attended the scene and the man was taken to Beaumont Hospital. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Following inquiries by investigating gardaí, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit, a man (aged in his 30s) was arrested a short distance away from the scene of the incident. He was taken to Coolock Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 1) this morning at 10.30am.

