Freshly Chopped expands to six new countries

James Cox

Irish healthy fast-food retailer Freshly Chopped has today announced a new partnership deal which will see it expand to the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

The deal with Dutch company FFF International Holding BV (Fresh Food Company) will see the outlets open over the next five years.

Freshly Chopped launched in Dublin in 2012 and was developed to meet the needs of the growing number of Irish consumers who want a "great tasting meal that is healthy, delicious, and fresh". With over 60 stores already across Ireland, the UK and Cyprus, Freshly Chopped employs over 1,000 people.

Brian Lee, founder and CEO of Chopped, said: “This is an incredible announcement for Freshly Chopped. When we opened our first Freshly Chopped in 2012, we were driven by an absolute hunger to make it as easy as possible for people to eat healthy. Signing this deal to bring the brand to six new countries is a great moment for us and another important milestone on our global rollout. Without a doubt, 2020 and 2021 have been difficult years for everyone but we know that whatever happens, customers across the world want convenient, fresh, healthy food and there is no brand better than Freshly Chopped at meeting this demand."

The master franchise deal will see Fresh Food Fast Company own the Freshly Chopped master franchise until 2032. The first location will open in February in Leiden with a further seven outlets planned to open in the Netherlands in 2022. Both company and franchise restaurants will then open across Belgium, France, Germany, Denmark and Sweden over the next five years."