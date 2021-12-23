Government to propose plans for domestic violence leave next year

Muireann Duffy

The Government will begin looking at ways to introduce paid domestic violence leave early next year, with Minister for Equality Roderic O'Gorman calling the move a "personal priority".

As reported by the Irish Examiner, Women's Aid have welcomed the news, saying it will help boost "zero tolerance" for domestic abuse.

The plans coincide with the relaunch of the 'Still Here' campaign on television, radio and social media, reminding victims of domestic abuse of where they can find support over the coming weeks.

The leave will assist people experiencing domestic violence in ending the abusive relationship and find new accommodation, following in the footsteps of countries such as New Zealand and the Philippines.

A spokesperson for the Minister said the proposals will be brought forward "early in the new year" following engagement with "relevant stakeholders and social partners to examine how a scheme of paid leave should operate to address the needs of victims most effectively".

A report based on those consultations will be brought to Government shortly, containing recommendations as to how employees experiencing domestic violence could be best supported.

The move has also been welcomed by Sinn Féin's Louise O'Reilly, who described it as "very necessary".

"It's wonderful that something now will be put on a statutory footing. It will show how a workplace and employer can pivot to become an ally, rather than an additional challenge, for someone subject to domestic abuse," she added.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact Women’s Aid (24-hour freephone helpline at 1800 341 900, email helpline@womensaid.ie) or Men’s Aid Ireland (confidential helpline at 01 554 3811, email hello@mensaid.ie) for support and information. Safe Ireland also outlines a number of local services and helplines at safeireland.ie/get-help/where-to-find-help/.

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112