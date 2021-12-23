Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 06:23

Roads reopen at Dublin Airport after lorry collision disruption

The vehicle had struck several cars, causing minor injuries to a number of people, after its driver suffered a medical emergency.
By David Young, PA

A number of people sustained minor injuries after a lorry collided with several cars at Dublin Airport, prompting disruption for travellers.

It is understood the incident, outside Terminal One, happened after the driver of the lorry experienced a medical emergency.

The multiple collisions led to disruption at the airport, with roads closed and people facing long delays to access the area or exit car parks.

The roads reopened at 10pm, around two-and-a-half hours after the incident.

The lorry struck the vehicles at the terminal and on the departure road from the airport at around 7.20pm.

A Garda spokesman said: “A number of cars were damaged and it is understood that a number of persons received minor injuries.”

Gardaí attended and conducted a technical examination of the scene.

The airport had advised people to allow extra time for their journeys while the closures were in place.

Later on Wednesday night the airport tweeted an update: “All damaged vehicles were removed at 22.00 All roads are reopened. We thank all those that who were impacted for their patience & understanding.

“We sincerely hope those injured will make a speedy recovery to full health.”

