Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are urging motorists to avoid the Dublin Airport Terminal One complex after a lorry struck a number of cars on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place shortly before 7.30pm on the T1 departure road.

A number of cars were damaged and Gardaí said it is understood that a number of people received minor injuries as a result of the collisions.

The road where the incident took place has been closed to allow Gardaí to carry out a technical examination of the scene.