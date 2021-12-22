Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 19:26

Extra travel restrictions on ‘high risk’ countries removed, Donnelly confirms

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has signed regulations amending the requirements for travel into Ireland.
Dominic McGrath, PA

The Government has lifted travel restrictions on seven countries categorised as “high risk” following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Wednesday that he has signed regulations amending the requirements for travel into the State.

The rules had been in place since November 29th and applied to international travellers entering Ireland from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Anyone arriving from those countries had been required to show a negative Covid-19 test prior to arrival, as well as quarantining once they landed in the State and completing post-arrival testing.

The change means all passengers are now subject the same entry requirements.

Currently, anyone entering the State is required to show a negative result on a professionally-administered antigen test 48 hours before arrival, or on a PCR test 72 hours before arrival.

