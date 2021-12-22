Poet Thomas Kinsella dies, aged 93

Muireann Duffy

"One of Ireland's major 20th-century poets", Thomas Kinsella has died at the age of 93.

The Dubliner had spent many years teaching in universities in the US, however, had returned to Ireland prior to his death, The Irish Times reports.

Since publishing his first major collection, Another September, in 1958, Kinsella gained widespread recognition. Among his most noted work was the Táin, Butchers Dozen and Mirror in February.

In 2007, Kinsella was made a Freeman of Dublin in 2007 and was conferred with a Doctor in Letters by Trinity College in 2018. A plaque was also erected in his honour at his childhood home in Inchicore, an area he often referenced in his work.

Kinsella was highly regarded among fellow writers and poets, with Eavan Boland describing him as a "glowing powerful source in Irish poetry".

Very sorry to hear of the death of Thomas Kinsella, Freeman of the City of Dublin. His pride in his home city of Dublin shone through his poetry and I extend my sympathies to his family. The Dublin flags on the Mansion House and City Hall will fly at half-mast as mark of respect pic.twitter.com/gCbEkt9Hdt — Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) December 22, 2021

Among those offering their sympathies following Kinsella's death was Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, who tweeted: "Very sorry to hear of the death of Thomas Kinsella, Freeman of the City of Dublin.

"His pride in his home city of Dublin shone through his poetry and I extend my sympathise to his family."

Ms Gilliland also confirmed the Dublin flags on both the Mansion House and City Hall will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect.

Minister for Culture and the Arts Catherine Martin also tweeted her condolences, describing Kinsella as "one of Ireland's most celebrated poets".

"Over the course of a long life, he offered a true poet's perspective on all aspects of the human condition. May he rest in peace," Ms Martin said.