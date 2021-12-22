Iarnród Éireann announces Christmas and New Year rail schedule

James Cox

Iarnród Éireann has confirmed its rail service arrangements over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

In addition to schedule changes from December 24th to January 3rd, 2022, inclusive. They have also asked customers to note Covid-19 regulations for public transport, and in particular to remember:

Face coverings are mandatory on board, and in stations.

Pre-booking is strongly advised on Intercity services.

Iarnród Éireann also thanked customers "for their overwhelming compliance with Covid-19 measures throughout the year, and the Christmas season".

Rail services – Christmas Eve to January 3rd

Full schedule information throughout the period is available at www.irishrail.ie, and customers are advised to check their times before travelling on Intercity, DART and Commuter, as there are schedule alterations throughout this time on each day.

Customers are advised to note in particular the following:

Christmas Eve, December 24th

Weekday InterCity service but with cancellations and alterations on certain routes, with last services between 18:00hrs and 20:30hrs approx.

DART & Commuter will operate a Saturday service until between 19:00hrs and 21:00 hrs approx.

Cork Commuter will operate a Saturday service until 18:30 hrs approx.

Christmas Day, December 25th and St Stephen’s Day, December 26th

No train services operating.

Monday, December 27th

Revised and reduced InterCity services, check times before travel.

Sunday service on DART and Commuter routes, with some alterations.

Sunday service on Cork Commuter routes.

Reduced service on Portlaoise Commuter route.

No service on Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch to Newbridge) route.

Tuesday, December 28th to Thursday, December 30th

Weekday InterCity service but with cancellations and alterations on certain routes.

Saturday service on DART & Commuter services

Saturday service on Cork Commuter services

Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch & Newbridge) route will operate a reduced service.

New Year’s Eve, December 31st

Weekday InterCity service but with cancellations and alterations on certain routes, with last services between 18:00hrs and 20:30hrs approx.

DART & Commuter will operate a Saturday service until between 19:00hrs and 21:00 hrs approx.

Cork Commuter will operate a Saturday service until 18:30 hrs approx.

Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch & Newbridge) route will operate a reduced service until 19:00hrs approx.

Late-night services which had been planned for New Year’s Eve night, will not operate, due to early closing of hospitality and the cancellation of Dublin’s New Year Festival.

New Year’s Day, January 1st, 2022

Revised and reduced InterCity services, check times before travel.

Sunday service on DART & Commuter routes, with minor alterations.

Sunday service on Cork Commuter routes.

Reduced service on Portlaoise Commuter route.

No service on Phoenix Park Tunnel (Grand Canal Dock/Hazelhatch & Newbridge) route.

Sunday, January 2nd

Sunday InterCity service but with cancellations and alterations on certain routes.

Normal Sunday service on DART & Commuter services.

Normal Sunday service on Cork Commuter services.

Monday, January 3rd (public holiday)

Revised InterCity and Heuston Commuter services, check times before travel.

Sunday service on DART & other Dublin Commuter services.

Sunday service on Cork Commuter services.

Tuesday, January 4th

Normal service resumes on all routes.

REMEMBER: Please check the exact times for your journey before travelling on all routes for all dates at www.irishrail.ie