Covid testing company hiring 120 people for three new centres

James Cox

Covid testing company GoSafe48 announced today that they have been tasked by the HSE to open three testing centres in New Ross, Co Wexford, Dundalk, Co Louth and Naas, Co Kildare and are urgently seeking staff from those areas.

There are a range of roles in administration and swabbing available.

Maggie Malone, GoSafe48 CEO, said: “It has been an extraordinary few weeks, with increasing demand for our services, especially in light of the Omicron crisis. Unfortunately, all indicators are that there will be a real need to scale up testing over the coming weeks, so we have been requested to support the HSE’s efforts in defeating this virus and are setting up three centres on their behalf. Over the past year we have been successful in recruiting excellent staff for our PCR and Rapid Antigen testing Centres in Dublin and look forward to doing the same in Louth, Kildare and Wexford as we expand nationwide.”

The company has 65 staff employed since their establishment over 18 months ago. The company hopes to be in a position to test up to 1,000 people per day at their new centres in Naas, Dundalk and New Ross.

Full details of locations will be available on their website and through HSE channels as soon as the centres are up and running.

Alongside these new centres, GoSafe48 will continue to operate their Dublin bases, where rapid Covid tests with results in four to eight hours are available.

GoSafe48 has bases on the north and southside of the Dublin as well as the city centre and have a limited number of antigen tests available on Christmas Day for those travelling. Their full services of rapid PCR and rapid antigen will be available over the rest of the Christmas season at all three centres in Dublin.

To apply for the new roles, email careers@gosafe48.ie