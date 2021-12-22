Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 11:07

Proposed law to allow adopted people access birth data to be published next month

According to sources, a provisional date for publication has been set for the second week in January.
Proposed law to allow adopted people access birth data to be published next month

New legislation to give adopted people access to their birth information will be published next month after Cabinet approved the Birth Information and Tracing Bill on Tuesday.

As reported in The Irish Times, the tracing legislation was promised by Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman after the publication of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation report earlier this year.

The proposed new legislation will, for the first time, give adopted people the right to their birth certificates. They will also be able to access the name of their birth mother, as well as documentation from their early lives.

In November, mother and baby home survivors called for a referendum to give constitutional assurance that parents and children separated at birth can properly access birth information from the State.

Survivors of mother-and-baby institutions received communication from Mr O’Gorman last week to inform them that the legislation would be published in the middle of January.

According to sources, a provisional date for publication has been set for the second week in January.

Other than technical amendments which need to be made, it is understood that the legislation is largely drafted. Once all amendments are made the proposed law will be introduced into the Oireachtas.

More in this section

Covid: 5,279 cases as wait time between infection and booster jab eligibility cut to three months Covid: 5,279 cases as wait time between infection and booster jab eligibility cut to three months
Stormont ministers meet to consider fresh Covid curbs Stormont ministers meet to consider fresh Covid curbs
Court quashes number of animal welfare convictions against department official Court quashes number of animal welfare convictions against department official
Gardaí warn public to be aware of new text scam known as the 'grandparent scam'

Gardaí warn public to be aware of new text scam known as the 'grandparent scam'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more