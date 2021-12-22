Charlie Bird has received hundreds of cards since Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis

Sarah Slater

Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird has revealed that he has received hundreds of cards and letters from the public after going public that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

The former RTÉ journalist appeared on The Late Late Show two weeks ago alongside his wife Claire who spoke about his recent life limiting diagnosis.

The father-of-two and grandfather who lives in Co Wicklow said he is “humbled” by the “amount of cards and letters” arriving at his house.

Taking to Twitter Mr Bird said he would do his best to respond to all of them but that it could take him weeks to do so. He also revealed that he has received tens of thousands of messages wishing him well.

He tweeted: “There have been hundreds of them (and) I am trying to write to as many people as possible, but it could take weeks. And to the tens of thousands who have sent me messages. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a progressive neurological condition that attacks the motor neurones, or nerves, in the brain and spinal cord. This means messages gradually stop reaching the muscles, which leads to weakness and wasting according to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

There are approximately 360 people living with MND in Ireland, at any one time. Annually around 140 people in Ireland are diagnosed. MND can affect adults at any age but most people diagnosed are over the age of 50.

Mr Bird went on to add how he was delighted to hear that cervical cancer awareness campaigner Vicky Phelan is to be awarded the Freedom of Limerick where the Kilkenny native lives.

“So happy to see Vicky Phelan is being awarded the freedom of Limerick….she deserves the Freedom of Ireland for what she has been put through. So honoured that I met her recently. Vicky you are my new Best Best Friend (BFF). Stay strong and hopefully we will climb Croagh Patrick together.”

The determined broadcaster has roped in Ms Phelan, RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy, journalist and disability rights activist Joanne O’Riordan on March 26th to complete the mammoth climb to raise awareness of MND.