Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 10:45

Ireland's biggest companies to face 15% corporate tax under EU proposals

Among the firms likely to be affected would be Dunnes Stores, Musgrave, Eir and several other big retailers and consumer firms.
Ireland's biggest companies to face 15% corporate tax under EU proposals

The biggest domestic Irish companies, as well as major multinationals, would face a new minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, under plans to be advanced by the European Commission on Wednesday.

According to The Irish Times, the move comes in a draft directive to be published in Brussels to mandate the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) plan for a minimum corporate tax rate across the union.

Earlier this week the OECD published detailed proposals for its proposed minimum effective corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, to apply to multinationals with a turnover in excess of €750 million.

The Republic had earlier signed up to this proposal, but the Government had said that it was its intention to retain the existing 12.5 per cent rate for domestic companies and for smaller multinationals.

However, the commission is set to propose that as well as multinationals, large groups operating in domestic markets are also covered by the new minimum rate rules “in order to ensure compliance with the fundamental freedoms”, which include not discriminating against firms on the basis of origin.

The commission directive, if applied, would involve the imposition of a 15 per cent rate on a small number of major domestic Irish companies, mainly in sectors such as retail and utilities. These companies pay at 12.5 per cent. Among the firms likely to be affected would be Musgrave, Dunnes Stores, Eir and several other big retailers and consumer firms.

The commission said the directive is framed to be “the essential minimum for securing EU law compatibility” to its rules and will involve a limited number of taxpayers. It generally closely follows the template set out by the OECD.

The Department of Finance has estimated that the OECD plan could cost the exchequer more than €2 billion in annual revenue, though much will depend on the final detail of what is agreed.

More in this section

Covid: 5,279 cases as wait time between infection and booster jab eligibility cut to three months Covid: 5,279 cases as wait time between infection and booster jab eligibility cut to three months
Proposed law to allow adopted people access birth data to be published next month Proposed law to allow adopted people access birth data to be published next month
Stormont ministers meet to consider fresh Covid curbs Stormont ministers meet to consider fresh Covid curbs
Gardaí warn public to be aware of new text scam known as the 'grandparent scam'

Gardaí warn public to be aware of new text scam known as the 'grandparent scam'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more