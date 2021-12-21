Over 3,000 people queue for Christmas food vouchers in Dublin

More than 3,000 people queued from before dawn on Tuesday to receive Christmas food vouchers at the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin.

As reported in The Irish Times, there were already some 30 people waiting in line at 6.30am for the hatch of the centre to open.

By the time the centre’s manager Alan Bailey opened up just after 8am, there were up to 800 people in the queue which stretched down Bow Street and around onto May Lane.

In an effort to manage the distribution of the Christmas food vouchers, tickets were handed out last week and only people who handed in a ticket on Tuesday received a voucher.

The Capuchin Day Centre, which usually gives out Christmas hampers of non-perishable foods, switched to providing grocery vouchers valued at €50 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Brother Kevin Crowley, founder of the centre, people had been queueing from 5.30 am on Tuesday morning.

“I think, with the increased numbers every week, some might have been panicking about getting the voucher,” Brother Kevin said.

“We are noticing people seem to be panicking, more anxious, in a big way. The whole thing has got far worse in the last year. It’s very sad.”

Difficult times

Parents with children, as well as adults in wheelchairs or supported by walking frames were among those waiting in the queue.

One woman, aged in her 60s, said she was “very worried” about increasing costs.

“This voucher is very, very important, will go a long way. With the ESB and gas heating you’re watching when you put it on, how long you’re putting it on. It’s very hard when there are children in the house.”

Also in the queue was a young construction worker from Romania who had been homeless with his wife and baby for two months.

“Ireland is good for us. I work but we are in hotel now. We don’t have house,” he said.

He also shared how he was having difficulty getting a birth certificate for his daughter which was adding to the stress as they could not access child benefit.

“We are waiting for certificate. We don’t have nothing to help pay for baby, so this is help.”

Another young man, who gave his name as Aran, explained: “People are after queueing here for hours in the freezing cold for a voucher. It’s troubled time.

“The last year has been pretty difficult. I lost my partner to the Covid. When my partner passed away I couldn’t afford the rent any more. I am in a shelter now. I’ve never been homeless before. It’s pretty bad, but it’s about taking one day at a time.”

When asked what he would do with the voucher, he said he was considering using it to help his father

“I might give it to my dad. I am going to him for Christmas dinner, so I might give it to him to help towards the dinner.”

In an effort to help those in need, Brother Kevin said donations have been coming in from as far as Kilkenny, with donations also coming from GAA clubs bringing “van-loads” of food.

“The amount of foodstuffs we have got in over the last few days is unbelievable.”

The centre will close on Christmas day and St Stephen’s Day, reopening Monday 27th for breakfast.