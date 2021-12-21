DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson tests positive for Covid-19

PA reporter

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Donaldson tweeted on Tuesday that he had received a positive result from a PCR test.

“When I returned from London on Friday evening I felt a cold coming on, but it has been getting worse,” he said.

“PCR test has now come back positive. Close contacts will be notified. Thankfully I received my booster two weeks ago. The importance of being vaccinated cannot be overstated.”

1/2 When I returned from London on Friday evening I felt a cold coming on but it has been getting worse. PCR test has now come back positive. Close contacts will be notified. Thankfully I received my booster two weeks ago. The importance of being vaccinated cannot be overstated. — Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) December 21, 2021

He added: “Work still goes on even though I’m a bit croaky. Sore throat is most uncomfortable symptom. I will still be having a virtual meeting with the foreign secretary @trussliz this afternoon on the need to remove the Irish Sea border which is reducing accessibility to medicines etc.”