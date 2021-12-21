Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 10:55

Sinn Féin calls for children to be vaccinated in schools

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, the education spokesperson for the party, said on Tuesday that children should be given the Covid vaccine in schools.
By Dominic McGrath, PA

Sinn Féin has called for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for children to take place in schools.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, the education spokesperson for the party, said on Tuesday that children should be given the Covid-19 vaccine in schools.

The TD said that this would be a “logical” step.

It is expected that the vaccine programme for children aged five to 11 will begin fully in January.

“The school is very regularly a location for frequent vaccinations or vaccinations in the regular course of a child’s life,” he said.

Such a system would be “logical and good in terms of the relationship and trust that parents have”.

“I think it would be efficient,” he said.

He called on the Government to ensure that teachers and pupils in schools are safe and protected from Covid-19.

“Now is the time to throw the kitchen sink at this,” he said. “It is too important. No reasonable expense can be spared here.”

Mr Ó Laoghaire said that he did not want to see schools staying closed after the Christmas holidays.

“I sense from Nphet that they are very anxious not to interfere in any way in that.”

But he warned that schools needed all the supports possible. “We can’t keep asking school communities to produce miracles here,” he said.

