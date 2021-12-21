Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 08:25

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's papers focus on how Omicron is spreading among young people as many are yet to receive their booster shot.
Kenneth Fox

The Irish Times reports, that the mystery “paymaster” who funded the abduction and assault of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney could face life imprisonment if convicted, the Special Criminal Court has indicated.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt issued the warning on Monday as the non-jury court imposed sentences of up to 30 years on three men over their role in the attack of “calculated savagery” on Mr Lunney.

The Irish Examiner meanwhile leads on a dramatic rise in children reporting suicidal thoughts to Childline.

Between 25 and 30 children a week have been contacting the 24-hour service expressing suicidal ideation over the past month.

The Echo leads on parents deciding to keep their children home in the lead up to Christmas as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

The Belfast Telegraph focuses on a woman whose number was accidentally given out as part of a spend local campaign, receiving 4,500 calls.

The Irish Daily Mail leads on a warning from Tony Holohan about young people socialising this Christmas as Omicron continues to spread.

The Irish Sun meanwhile leads on the judge in the Kevin Lunney trial saying the mastermind behind the kidnapping could get life in prison.

Meanwhile, in the UK The Guardian and i both lead with news that the UK Cabinet deciding against lockdown measure over Christmas.

The Financial Times focuses on the Chilean presidential election where leftist Gabriel Boric won with over 55 per cent of the vote.

The Telegraph focuses on the confusion in the UK Cabinet about restrictions around Covid-19.

The Independent also leads on Boris Johnson's decision to delay Covid restrictions in the UK.

