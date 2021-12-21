Changes to support schemes could see businesses get up to €5,000 a week

Digital Desk Staff

A host of business supports aimed at assisting companies hit by last Friday's restriction announcement will be agreed by the Government today.

As the Irish Examiner reports, changes to the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) and Business Resumption Support Scheme (BRSS) are expected, aimed at bringing more hospitality businesses into the net of qualifying for support.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicated on Friday during the announcement of the latest restrictions on hospitality that the schemes would likely be the same as during the summer when outdoor dining only was permitted.

It is understood that affected businesses could claim up to €5,000 a week under the CRSS scheme.

The Government is also expected to give its backing today to a micro-generation support scheme to enable homes, businesses, farms and communities sell excess renewable electricity that they’ve generated back into the grid.

The scheme is being brought to Cabinet by the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan.

It will allow homes and smaller businesses, farms and community buildings (up to 5.9kW) apply for a grant of up to €2,400 towards the cost of installing equipment such as solar panels.

Clean export guarantee

They will also receive a tariff equivalent to the wholesale electricity rate for any energy they sell back into the grid known as the clean export guarantee.

Larger, non-domestic operators (between 6kW and 50kW) will be able to apply for a separate clean export premium for 15 years. This will be worth €0.135/kWh in 2022, which is higher than the current wholesale electricity price.

The Cabinet will also discuss a memo from Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien which aims to make it easier for pensioners to purchase social homes.

Changes to the Tenant Purchase Scheme will reduce the level of income pensioner tenants will require to be eligible to apply from €15,000 to €12,500. It will be introduced in the short term and will ensure pensioners can now qualify to purchase their home under the scheme. The change will only apply to pensions.

The Government will also extend the minimum period tenants will be required to be in receipt of social housing support before being eligible to purchase a local authority house from one to 10 years.

These changes will be progressed by amending the Housing (Sale of Local Authority Houses) Regulations 2015.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is also bringing Ireland's multi-billion euro Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to cabinet today.