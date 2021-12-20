HSE receives copy of stolen data from cyber attack

An Garda Síochána has given the Health Service Executive (HSE) a copy of the data which was stolen in the major cyber attack earlier this year.

When the attack happened on May 14th, healthcare professionals across the sector lost access to all HSE-provided IT systems.

Since receiving a copy of the stolen information, the HSE said it has carried out a technical examination and has updated the Data Protection Commission (DPC).

"The HSE has been monitoring the internet including the dark web since the cyber attack and has seen no evidence at this point that this stolen data has been published online or used for any criminal purposes," the HSE said in a statement on Monday.

The health service is currently reviewing material to identify any individuals whose personal data was stolen. It is expected to take 12-16 weeks to fully review due to the volume of data involved.

"We expect that this material will include a mix of personal data, medical information, HSE corporate information, commercial data and general non-personal administrative data."

People's names, addresses, contact phone numbers and email addresses are among the information expected to have been stolen in the attack along with medical information such medical records, notes and treatment histories.

"Where we identify personal information belonging to any individual compromised in this dataset we will take appropriate action at that point following engagement with the DPC," the HSE said.

"We will continue to work with our technical experts and An Garda Síochána and have seen no evidence of inappropriate use of stolen or copied data, we will continue to monitor the internet including the dark web and social media outlets via specialist monitoring services."

In May, the HSE obtained a High Court order to stop all stolen data from the cyber attack being published online.

"The HSE will enforce this Order and take appropriate action where necessary to protect this information," the statement concluded.