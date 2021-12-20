Ads offering rooms for sex uncovered amid housing crisis

Advertisements offering free or reduced cost rooms in exchange for sex have been uncovered amid the housing crisis in Ireland.

An investigation by the Irish Examiner identified the ads offering properties in return for sexual favours in Limerick and Dublin.

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien has condemned the ads and urged targeted tenants to inform gardaí. He separately told The Irish Times he has sought advice on extending rent pressure zones countrywide amid soaring costs.

One of the ads was for a shared house in Newcastlewest, Limerick, with the landlord advertising a room for a single lady “with a twist”. “Can do reduced rent for occasional fun,” the ad said.

When contacted by a prospective tenant, the landlord made it clear that sexual activity was required on a weekly basis in return for rent of €200 for the first month and €250 per month thereafter.

'Friends with benefits'

When asked if the room was available without sexual favours, the landlord said it was preferable to rent it out to someone willing to engage in sexual activity.

He also promised the accommodation would be free if the prospective tenant became his partner in the future.

He said another woman and a couple were also interested in the room and he would give the room to whoever he liked and “had naked fun with”.

The existence of the property and the veracity of the advertisement has been verified by the Irish Examiner.

Not looking to rent for cash but instead a fwb situation

Meanwhile, another ad for a property in Dublin offered a room for free in return for a “friends with benefits” arrangement.

The ad says: “Hey currently have a room to rent in North county Dublin, not looking to rent for cash but instead a fwb situation. Strictly applies to females, no males will be considered.”

Another ad promises a single room for a “sweet cute and charming” girl without rent.

The advertiser wrote: “House located in Santry Dublin, so close to city, free car park and bus stop at home.. Let's chat soon. Note please only for sweet cute and charming girl only...Hahahaha Ping me soon, NSA.”

Rent pressure zones

Rents across the country grew at their highest rate since 2017 in the third quarter of this year, according to a report published by the Residential Tenancies Board on Friday.

The average monthly rent at present is €1,397. Average rents in Dublin are €1,915.58 per month at present, while Limerick rates stand at €1,110.39.

In an interview with The Irish Times, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said he has sought advice on extending rent pressure zones countrywide and there is “hope on the horizon” in the coming year.

Mr O’Brien said he believes pressures in the rental market will begin to ease from March onwards. Under recently passed laws, rent increases in pressure zones are now capped at two per cent or inflation if it is lower.

“Rent pressure zones cover about 76 per cent of renters at the moment and I understand the argument that rent pressure zones extend across the country. I’ve sought advice on that,” he said.

The Minister said hundreds of new cost rental homes will be delivered in 2022, which will eventually help to dampen costs in the market. He said that he is targeting the delivering of 1,750 new cost rental homes in 2022 out of 4,100 affordable homes.

In total, the plan is to deliver 24,500 new homes next year and Mr O’Brien said projections show it could be more. He ruled out another construction lockdown, saying that the last lockdown cost up to 800 homes a week.