What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday’s papers are again dominated by Omicron and its threat over the Christmas period, after the variant became dominant in Ireland during the weekend.

The Irish Times reports that experts have warned the Government should prepare a “plan B” of tighter Covid-19 restrictions before Christmas, to prevent hospitals being overrun amid fears of an approaching surge in cases.

On a different topic, an investigation from the Irish Examiner has uncovered online ads offering properties in return for sexual favours in Limerick and Dublin, with landlords offering free or reduced-cost rooms in exchange for sex as the housing crisis bites.

Returning to Covid-19, the Echo leads with strong demand for booster vaccines in Cork, with a queue for the jabs starting to build at Cork City Hall before sunrise at the weekend.

The Irish Daily Star meanwhile leads with an arrest following a road traffic collision.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph also focuses on the approaching impact of the Omicron variant, with restrictions "a step closer".

In Britain, the papers also focus on the Omicron variant as the Boris Johnson and his Cabinet weigh up the possibility of imposing restrictions.

The Times reports that the British Cabinet is split over scientific advisers’ call for new Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas.

Metro and i run with the latest on Omicron and its impact on travel restrictions and Christmas.

The Financial Times leads with the travel restrictions which are being imposed across Europe in response to the Omicron outbreak.

The Telegraph, The Independent, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror also carry the latest on Omicron and its threat to Christmas celebrations as ministers weigh up the possibility of imposing new restrictions.

The Daily Mail urges the British prime minister not to “ruin our Christmas again”, while The Sun labels scientists “gloomy” for recommending Covid restrictions.

Elsewhere, The Guardian‘s front page carries the latest in the Tory party scandal, showing Boris Johnson and his staff at No 10 in May 2020 during lockdown.

And the Daily Star leads with fears over the cost of biscuits rising.

