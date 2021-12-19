Reports of further restrictions before new year dismissed as 'entirely speculative'

The possibility of new Covid-19 restrictions have been dismissed as "entirely speculative" by Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, his comments come following reports in the Mail on Sunday that Ireland would be facing new lockdown measures heading into the new year.

It is understood that Dr Holohan and Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke on Sunday morning. Sources confirmed that Dr Holohan said although the Covid situation would be monitored closely, the reports are "entirely speculative".

A spokesperson for Mr Martin said: "There are no plans for a December 30th meeting, no nuclear buttons.

"The leaders and Health Minister met public health on Tuesday, and they discussed the areas where restrictions might apply.

"On Friday, members of Nphet briefed members of Cabinet and there was no reference to lockdown plans, and they said they’d meet again on January 6th.

"As the Taoiseach said yesterday, there are no guarantees, and they will keep monitoring the situation, but they are heartened with booster progress."

Meanwhile, the Omicron strain of Covid-19 is now dominant in Ireland as public health officials confirmed it now makes up more than half of new cases.

A further 5,124 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the State on Sunday.

Dr Holohan urged people eligible for the booster vaccine to avail of it at the earliest opportunity.

Modelling scenarios for the impact of the Omicron Covid-19 variant show up to 1,500 people requiring general hospital care, with more than 400 people requiring critical care, and more than 2,000 people in hospital at peak.

It has taken less than two weeks for #Omicron to become the dominant strain of #COVID19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this variant is. — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) December 19, 2021

Earlier, it was announced that Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home.

“The minister is following all HSE protocols,” a statement said.

“He has advised the Taoiseach, tánaiste, and the secretary to the Government.

“Minister Ryan attended Cabinet remotely on Friday, so members of the Cabinet are not close contacts.”