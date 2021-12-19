Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 16:01

Mairead McGuinness warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost

EU commissioner warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost
Mairead McGuinness warns UK against picking Brexit hardliner to replace Frost

By Conor Humphries

A European Commissioner said on Sunday that British prime minister Boris Johnson's refusal to compromise on Brexit was "untenable" and called on him not to let Conservative Party "machinations" determine his replacement for Brexit minister David Frost.

EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, Ireland's appointment to the European Commission, said she hoped that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and other big issues would help nudge Britain to reciprocate on concessions made by Brussels.

The resignation on Saturday of Mr Frost, a core architect of Mr Johnson's tumultuous Brexit strategy, raised questions about the future tone of the EU divorce and the immediate course of talks on Northern Ireland. It also added to a sense of turmoil in Mr Johnson's Conservative government.

Ms McGuinness, who said the Commission was not given any advance warning of Mr Frost's resignation, speculated that Mr Frost's move could have been linked to an easing of British opposition to the role of the European Court of Justice.

"I would hope that the mood will be towards compromise and problem solving, not Conservative Party politics, which I'm afraid takes the eye off the real ... issues, and will drag out this into next year, which is not good for Northern Ireland," Ms McGuinness told RTÉ.

"If people [in London] are of the view that there will be no compromise, then there will be no progress and that's untenable," she said.

Ms McGuinness called on Mr Johnson to resist pressure to choose a hardliner as Mr Frost's replacement.

"If the priority is simply to appease hardliners in the Conservative Party, I think we are in a very bad place," she said.

She said the focus had to be on the issues and that it would be "alarming" if progress is dependent on the personality of the negotiator. Mr Frost's replacement should be "fully briefed" and begin by acknowledging the concessions made by Brussels.

"We're entering 2022. A referendum happened in 2016. ... We must focus on Northern Ireland, not the internal machinations of the Tory Party," she said.

More in this section

'We want to position ourselves as community builders': Dublin's newest gaming hotspot 'We want to position ourselves as community builders': Dublin's newest gaming hotspot
Pedestrians hospitalised after car mounts footpath in Offaly Pedestrians hospitalised after car mounts footpath in Offaly
Rachael Blackmore named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year Rachael Blackmore named RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year
Irish Christmas tree sales up 10% thanks to Cop26, grower says

Irish Christmas tree sales up 10% thanks to Cop26, grower says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more