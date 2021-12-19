Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 15:31

Three men arrested as gardaí seize firearm in Dublin

Gardaí arrested three men and seized a suspected firearm on Saturday evening in the Dublin 8 area
James Cox

Gardaí arrested three men and seized a suspected firearm on Saturday evening in the Dublin 8 area.

At approximately 9.40pm, gardaí on patrol at Davitt Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12, observed a car (a silver Mini Cooper) that was suspected to have been stolen earlier in the day. When gardaí indicated for the driver of this car to stop, the vehicle left the area at speed.

During a managed containment operation, the vehicle was observed driving at speed over Herberton Bridge and into the Rialto area.

The car was then abandoned at Longs Place in Dublin 8 and the three male occupants left the vehicle.

The three men (all aged in their 30s) were arrested by gardaí a short distance away. One of the men was observed attempting to discard a plastic bag. This plastic bag was recovered by gardaí, and it was discovered that it contained a suspected firearm. This suspected firearm has been sent to the ballistics unit for analysis.

The three arrested men are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at Crumlin and Kevin Street Garda Stations.

Investigations are ongoing.

During the course of this managed containment operation, the offending vehicle (a silver Mini Cooper) was observed driving at speed through traffic in the Davitt Road, Herberton Bridge and Rialto areas causing a number of vehicles to take action to avoid a potential collision.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users travelling in these areas at this time to make contact with gardaí, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 6666600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

