Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 12:13

Pedestrians hospitalised after car mounts footpath in Offaly

A number of pedestrians were hospitalised after a car mounted a footpath and collided with them on O'Connell Street in Birr, Co Offaly
James Cox

A number of pedestrians were hospitalised after a car mounted a footpath and collided with them on O'Connell Street in Birr, Co Offaly.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred at approximately 12.20am on Sunday morning.

The vehicle collided with a 'number of pedestrians'.

Gardaí arrived to the scene and arrested the driver (a male juvenile in his late teens) on suspicion of drink driving and took him to Birr Garda Station. A blood sample was provided, and he was later released pending further investigations.

A number of persons were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore with injuries. At this time, it's reported none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The scene at O'Connell Street in Birr is currently preserved pending technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the Emmet Square or O'Connell Street areas of Birr between 12.15am and 12.20am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

