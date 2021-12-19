What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Today's papers are dominated by the latest Covid restrictions and the threat of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The Sunday Times and The Irish Mail on Sunday both lead with stories on the latest restrictions, with the Mail reporting that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has warned of additional curbs in the New Year.

The Sunday Independent's main story also concerns a Nphet warning over the possibility of 400 Covid cases in intensive care units by January.

The Business Post leads with a story on the ownership of National Broadband Ireland.

The Irish Sun on Sunday leads with a crime exclusive while the threat of the Omicron variant is also covered on the front page.