Yellow fog warning issued for six counties as drivers are warned of hazardous conditions

Road users have been warned of hazardous driving conditions this after Met Éireann issued a status yellow fog warning for six counties.

The warning, which will be in place from 9pm on Saturday evening until midday on Sunday affects Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

According to Met Éireann, areas of dense fog will form on Saturday night in near calm conditions and will be slow to lift on Sunday morning. It is expected that poor visibility will lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Status Yellow Fog Warning issued



Affected regions: Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Meath, Offaly, and Westmeath



Valid from: 9pm Saturday 18/12/2021



Valid to: 12pm Sunday 19/12/2021



For full details see: https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/wGorD88N7D — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 18, 2021

Speaking to Newstalk, Brian Farrell, communications manager for the Road Safety Authority advised pedestrians to only cross at pedestrian crossings where it is safe. He also reminded drivers to use their fog lights.

"Visibility is going to be reduced, so it's really important that you slow down and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front," Mr Farrell said.

"One of the things we advise is not to follow on the tail lights on the vehicle in front because you could actually be driving too close to that vehicle and if you need to stop you may not have enough time and space.

"That's really important in dense fog situations," he added.

He also mentioned how it is important for cyclists to have lights on bikes and advised people to wear high visibility jackets.