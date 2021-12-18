Doctor shares story of 'Christmas miracle' involving a visit from Roy Keane

A Cork doctor has shared a story of how, 20 years ago, an unannounced visit from Roy Keane to a paediatric ward helped a young child recover from a serious illness.

Dr Niamh Ni Loinsigh shared the story in a video posted to her TikTok and Twitter accounts, telling the story of what she described as "a Christmas miracle".

"This is a Roy Keane appreciation post," Dr Ni Lionsigh said.

Issuing viewers with a 'trigger warning' that the story included discussion of childhood illness, Dr Ni Lionsigh joked that Roy Keane may himself be something of a trigger for some viewers.

"But most of you know that Roy Keane is a hero in Cork," she added.

I have debated long and hard about putting this video on this platform, but you know what? People need to hear something nice.



I give you my tale of Roy Keane and the Christmas Miracle.



Roy rules. pic.twitter.com/6xkDzW3ugY — Dr Niamh Ni Loinsigh (@niamh_dr) December 17, 2021

Dr Ni Lionsigh went on to explain how, two decades ago, she and her colleagues were looking after a child patient who was "very, very unwell".

"It came to a point where we weren’t really sure if they were going to make it," she said.

"Unannounced and without any fanfare" Dr Ni Lionsigh detailed how Roy Keane had come to visit to children's ward where the young patient was receiving treatment.

According to Dr Ni Lionsigh, she thinks the visit gave the child the "boost and energy that they needed to just keep going a little bit more".

Later that month after the visit, Dr Ni Lionsigh received a call from a professor of pediatrics on Christmas Eve.

Dr Ni Lionsigh described how her colleague had phoned her in tears, leading her to fear for the worst. However, she received news that the child's condition was "completely better" and that he was soon going home.

"I hope Roy Keane knows the huge impact he has had on so many lives. I'm sure this is just one example," she said.

"So thanks, Roy."